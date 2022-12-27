Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,033 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 90,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $312.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

