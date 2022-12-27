Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,393 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.70.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ESS opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.24 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.