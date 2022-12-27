Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 394 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $229.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.12 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

