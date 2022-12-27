Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,610 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 209.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after acquiring an additional 880,481 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 104.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,703,000 after acquiring an additional 560,869 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,960,000 after acquiring an additional 509,124 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after acquiring an additional 488,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.30. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

