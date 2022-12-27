Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,467,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 91,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.07.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.