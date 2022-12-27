Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $42.18 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $42,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 184,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,524,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 45.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average of $140.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $364.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

