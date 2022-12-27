Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after buying an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 686.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 773,301 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at General Mills

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

