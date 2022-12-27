Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.09% of Trex worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Trex during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 110.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1,264.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex stock opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $137.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

