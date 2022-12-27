Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW stock opened at $221.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.43.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

