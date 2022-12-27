Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 27,684 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,684 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 98.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

