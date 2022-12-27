Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 493,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

