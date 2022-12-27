Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,560,000 after purchasing an additional 881,365 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,996,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,502,000 after purchasing an additional 267,128 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

