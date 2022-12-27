Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) versus Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Critical Survey

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Synchrony Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 6.92 $45.62 million $0.83 14.67 Synchrony Financial $15.75 billion 0.94 $4.22 billion $6.32 5.18

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Runway Growth Finance. Synchrony Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Runway Growth Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Synchrony Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Runway Growth Finance pays out 173.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Synchrony Financial pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Runway Growth Finance and Synchrony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Synchrony Financial 2 4 7 0 2.38

Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus target price of $14.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.02%. Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $40.13, indicating a potential upside of 22.54%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 37.01% 8.89% 6.46% Synchrony Financial 19.47% 25.56% 3.34%

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Runway Growth Finance on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit, Pets Best, and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries; and point-of-sale consumer financing for audiology products and dental services. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, powersports, jewelry, pets, and other industries. Synchrony Financial was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

