Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Sysco comprises 1.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.