T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 114.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.53 and a 200-day moving average of $140.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

