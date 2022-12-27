Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.7% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 138,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $388.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

