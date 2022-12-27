Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138,399 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 3.4% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $39,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

