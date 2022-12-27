Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $4.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $53.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of -0.56.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

