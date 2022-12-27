Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 0.3% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

