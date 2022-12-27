Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 18.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Target by 6.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 48.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.19. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

