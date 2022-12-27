Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Target by 18.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Target by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 48.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.