Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.21) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

