The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $23.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.56.

Several brokerages have commented on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AZEK to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get AZEK alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AZEK by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 90,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 34,435 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in AZEK by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.71. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.91.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.