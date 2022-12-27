The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,350 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

