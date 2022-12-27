The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$81.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$88.63 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.9 %

BNS opened at C$66.38 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$95.00. The company has a market cap of C$79.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

