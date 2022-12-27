The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Increased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $48,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,444,000 after buying an additional 1,923,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

NYSE SCHW opened at $81.77 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

