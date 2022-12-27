The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Boosted by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

