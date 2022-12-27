The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ: DSGX) recently:
- 12/12/2022 – The Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/8/2022 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2022 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2022 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $71.00.
- 11/17/2022 – The Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $83.65.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.