The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

12/12/2022 – The Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2022 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $71.00.

11/17/2022 – The Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $83.65.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

