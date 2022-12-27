The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 293,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,896,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.84.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $155.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

