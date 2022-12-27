The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $242.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

