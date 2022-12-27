The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,275,000 after purchasing an additional 768,899 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.