The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Decreased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.