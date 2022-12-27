Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

TMO stock opened at $540.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

