THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

THOR Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. THOR Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect THOR Industries to earn $8.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

NYSE THO opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

