Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) vs. Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Financial Analysis

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Bancolombia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bancolombia pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toronto-Dominion Bank 23.48% 15.91% 0.83% Bancolombia 23.23% 17.14% 1.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bancolombia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bancolombia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toronto-Dominion Bank $48.71 billion 2.43 $13.54 billion $7.32 8.88 Bancolombia $5.87 billion 1.15 $1.23 billion $6.69 4.19

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bancolombia. Bancolombia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toronto-Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bancolombia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 4 4 0 2.50 Bancolombia 0 2 7 0 2.78

Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.43%. Bancolombia has a consensus price target of $41.17, indicating a potential upside of 47.02%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Bancolombia.

Risk & Volatility

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancolombia has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Bancolombia on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases. It also provides credit cards and payments; real estate secured lending, auto finance, and consumer lending services; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients through direct investing, advice-based, and asset management businesses; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to corporations, governments, and institutions. It offers its products and services under the TD Bank and America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. The company operates through a network of 1,061 branches and 3,381 automated teller machines (ATMs) in Canada, and 1,148 stores and 2,701 ATMs in the United States, as well as offers telephone, digital, and mobile banking services. It has a strategic alliance with Canada Post Corporation. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S.A. provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, and overdrafts; financial support to real estate developers and mortgages for individuals and companies; factoring; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides hedging instruments, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products; and online and computer banking services. Further, the company provides project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, M&A, hedging strategies, restructurings, and structured financing; money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment and corporate trust, and custody; internet-based trading platform; inter-bank lending and repurchase agreements; managing escrow accounts, and investment and real estate funds; and transportation, securities brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, and outsourcing services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,015 branches; 28,676 banking correspondents; 529 PAMs; 210 kiosks in El Salvador and 187 in Colombia; and 6,094 ATMs. Bancolombia S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

