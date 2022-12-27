Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 4,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $462.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $495.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

