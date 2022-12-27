Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.8% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 266.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $213.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

