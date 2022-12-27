Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 452 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.9% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $259.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

