Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 501 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

NYSE:PM opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

