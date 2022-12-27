Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 653 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $275.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

