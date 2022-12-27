Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 88 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in 3M were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp increased its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 14.8% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.33.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.