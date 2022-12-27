Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 1,005 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 61,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 33,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 44,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 25,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

