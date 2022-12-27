U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.