U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 14.28%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.