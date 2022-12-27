U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.37.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 14.28%.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
