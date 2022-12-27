Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Raised by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $32,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,315 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

NYSE:UBER opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

