UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Acquired by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,631.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,391 shares of company stock valued at $52,928. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMH Properties Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on UMH. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $904.10 million, a P/E ratio of -31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -156.86%.

UMH Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.