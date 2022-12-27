Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Garland Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 5.0% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE UNP opened at $209.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.16. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

