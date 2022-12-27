Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lifted by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $209.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

