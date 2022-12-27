United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Garland Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 5.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $177.01 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

