United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Decreased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Parcel Service Stock Performance
UPS opened at $177.01 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.07.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.