United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Decreased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $177.01 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.07.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

